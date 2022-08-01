Blackpool target Fisayo Dele-Bashiru discusses his Sheffield Wednesday future

The Owls are keen to tie down their midfielder to a new long-term contract, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if he would be happy to remain at Hillsborough, Dele-Bashiru told Yorkshire Live: “Definitely. If the right deal comes then I’d definitely be interested in signing.

“Darren (Moore) and I haven’t really spoken about a new deal. We’ve just spoken about this season, what I can add to the team, what I can improve on - and me and him are both on the same page.

“I’m not focusing on any of that. I just want to play football and right now I’m happy where I am. I honestly just concentrate on the football.

“All that’s happening is behind the scenes; I’m not really interested in all that.”

Dele-Bashiru scored twice for Wednesday during their opening day draw against Portsmouth

The former Manchester City man scored twice for Darren Moore’s side on Saturday during Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Portsmouth.

The midfielder got the nod in midfield ahead of the likes of Will Vaulks and summer signing Tyreeq Bakinson.

Despite already strengthening in the middle of the park with the loan signing of Lewis Fiorini, Michael Appleton remains keen to bolster his options - as recently seen with the failed attempt to sign Cameron Brannagan from Oxford United.