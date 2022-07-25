Sheffield Wednesday boss provides update on Blackpool target Fisayo Dele-Bashiru after bringing in new midfielder

The Owls are already well stocked in the middle of the park but they further bolstered their options with the addition of the former Bristol City man last week.

That led many to speculate the League One side could be preparing for the exit of Dele-Bashiru, who has been the subject of a rejected bid from the Seasiders.

Speaking after a 4-1 friendly defeat at Wigan Athletic on Saturday, Moore rejected that and confirmed his club were still very much hopeful of securing Dele-Bashiru’s future.

“We’ve spoken to Fis and at the moment the situation with him is that we’re talking to him at the moment over his contractual situation,” Moore told our sister paper, the Sheffield Star.

“Talks are ongoing and we hope that he settles himself down and gets ready for the season. It’s an important season for him.

“If you look at his game last season, there’s three-quarters of it from in between the penalty boxes where he’s exceptional. What he needs to do is get in those threatening positions and finish off.

“That’s the nitty-gritty part, the goals and the assists. We know he’s got the potential to do that but again he’s another year on and we feel that if he can add that to his game, he’ll be close to the finished article in terms of a midfield players.

“He came a long way last season, but this season there are areas to his game he’s identified that he wants to improve and hopefully we can get that out of him this season.”

At this stage it’s unclear if Michael Appleton’s side have returned with an upwards offer.

Despite bringing in attacking midfielder Lewis Fiorini from Manchester City, Appleton is still on the lookout for another player in that area of the pitch.

If they are to pursue Dele-Bashiru, they will have a fight on their hands as Wednesday are keen to tie down their player to a new contract - with the player only having one year left on his current deal.