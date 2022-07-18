Sheffield Wednesday linked with another midfielder amid Blackpool’s interest in Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Darren Moore’s side are already well stocked in central midfield, with former Seasider Barry Bannan, George Byers, Will Vaulks, Dennis Adeniran, Alex Hunt and Blackpool-linked Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

This has led to suggestions that the Owls could be preparing for the departure of Dele-Bashiru, who Blackpool bid for last week.

The Seasiders have recently had an offer, believed to be upwards of £500,000, rejected for the 21-year-old.

At this stage it’s unclear if Michael Appleton’s side have returned with an improved offer.

Despite bringing in attacking midfielder Lewis Fiorini from Manchester City at the weekend, Appleton is still on the lookout for another player in that area of the pitch.

If they are to pursue Dele-Bashiru, they will have a fight on their hands as Wednesday are keen to tie down their player to a new contract - with the player only having one year left on his current deal.

Dele-Bashiru in action for the Owls last season

Addressing Blackpool’s interest during Wednesday’s pre-season training camp in Portugal last week, Moore said: “I can't stop the interest from other clubs.

“There is going to be interest in Fizz from other clubs because he is a good player. The attributes he showed last season will have alerted other clubs and I can understand it.

“There is interest because of the work that he has done and the potential they have seen.

“We are working on the final bit of his game. He understands that. He is such a wonderful boy. Credit to him because he just wants to play football.

“We have not heard a murmur out of him or anything like that. He is doing his bit on the pitch and he has got people working on behalf of him where negotiations are ongoing with his club.”

With Dele-Bashiru out of contract at the end of next season, Wednesday were already keen to agree a new deal for the midfielder prior to Blackpool’s interest.

"You asked me at the end of last season about certain players and contractual talks and Fizz falls into that category,” Moore added.

"Yes, we have been talking to him contractual wise. I have said to Fizz to let the powers that be looked after and we have to make sure he is concentrating on the football pitch.

“We have to make sure we have got him in a position where come the start of the season he is competing to be in the starting eleven.”

Dele-Bashiru, who is also admired by Norwich City, made 25 appearances last season on the Owls’ way to the play-off semi-final.

While Dele-Bashiru is well thought of by Moore, he often found himself in and out of the side last season and has struggled to nail down a regular first-team spot.

He’s said to be a raw central midfielder with bags of potential - and known for his powerful breaks from the middle of the park.

A graduate of Manchester City’s academy, the German-born midfielder moved to Yorkshire in 2020 for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough season last time out before an injury at the start of February curtailed his progress.