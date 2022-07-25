Player ratings from Blackpool's six-goal thriller against Everton as full-backs struggle

With just five days until the season gets underway, there will still plenty for Michael Appleton to ponder – namely his side’s struggles in both full-back positions.

Nevertheless, there were still plenty of positives from Sunday’s game, with the Seasiders having Frank Lampard’s side on the ropes for much of the second period.

But which players impressed and who struggled? Find out with our ratings...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 6/10 Made some good saves despite conceding four. But none of the goals were his fault, badly let down by defenders instead.

2. Callum Connolly - 5/10 Struggled defensively during the first-half where he was susceptible to the long ball in behind. But made amends with his goal.

3. Richard Keogh - 6/10 Badly missed his centre-back partner Marvin Ekpiteta, but didn't do too much wrong before hobbling off with a groin issue.

4. Rhys Williams - 6/10 A solid enough debut in tangerine. Made some important interceptions and looked comfortable on the ball.