Blackpool boss Michael Appleton still wants 'at least' two more new signings

However, Blackpool remain in the market, with a right-back, another midfielder and a striker likely to be high on Appleton’s shopping list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m certainly hoping to see a couple more, at least,” Pool’s head coach said ahead of today’s clash against Stoke City.

“Because of that there’s absolutely no doubt about it there will be two or three leaving to go and get game time elsewhere. That’s football, that’s how it works, that’s the business.

“You have to be fair to players sometimes. Sometimes you’ve got players who are just on the periphery and just missing out and it’s important they stay around because you might have an injury, illness or suspension. They can come in, take their opportunity and it will be worthwhile sticking around.

“But for some who are a bit further away from the group, they deserve an opportunity to go and play football and that’s what we’ll try and do if we can.”

Michael Appleton's side have already been busy in the transfer market with five new additions

Owen Dale is likely to be one of those players on the fringes of Blackpool’s squad who could be allowed to depart, having already been linked with a loan move to League One side Portsmouth.

The 23-year-old was also left out of Blackpool’s squad for their opening day 1-0 win against Reading last weekend.

“There are three or four lads I’ve had honest conversations with,” Appleton added.

“I told them if for two or three games they’re not really getting a look in or not around the 18 then I’m more than happy to have a conversation about them possibly getting games.