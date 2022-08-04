Portsmouth keen on loan swoop for out-of-favour Blackpool winger Owen Dale

Alan Nixon has revealed Danny Cowley is a big admirer of the former Crewe Alexandra man and could even sign him in time for this weekend’s game against Lincoln City.

The Gazette understands Pompey’s interest is genuine and a deal looks to be on the cards, with Dale lined up as a replacement for Marcus Harness, who recently left Fratton Park to join Ipswich Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old was a bit-part player under Michael Appleton in pre-season, often played out of position in a midfield three.

He was then left out of Blackpool’s squad for their opening day 1-0 win against Reading last weekend.

Dale made 15 appearances for the Seasiders last season, scoring twice.

The wide man was initially brought in on loan from Crewe before the club made his move permanent during the January transfer window.

Owen Dale was left out of Blackpool's squad on Saturday

Dale penned a two-year contract at the time with an option to extend by 12 months.

The Gazette understands Dale is unlikely to be the only player to depart on loan between now and September 1, with Shayne Lavery another player that could leave.

Following yesterday’s signing of Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino, the Seasiders now have 28 ‘senior’ players on their books, three over the 25-man squad limit.

Despite being under the age of 21, Patino still counts as a ‘senior’ player as he’s a loanee.