Richard Keogh on the verge of leaving Blackpool for Ipswich Town

The Gazette understands the defender is set to join League One side Ipswich Town, who have chased the 35-year-old for much of the summer.
The Seasiders have already knocked back two bids for the centre-back, but Keogh is keen to make the move to Portman Road to be closer to his family.
Keogh was born in Essex and came through the youth ranks with Ipswich as a youngster.
It’s also understood Keogh has been offered a two-year deal to make the move to Suffolk.
Keogh has missed Blackpool’s opening two league games of the season with a groin injury, a setback he suffered during the pre-season friendly against Everton.
The former Derby County man is a popular figure among the Blackpool fanbase, who will be sad to see him depart.
However, the Seasiders do have options in the centre of defence in Marvin Ekpiteta, Rhys Williams, Jordan Thorniley and Doug Tharme, while James Husband can also fill in there if required.
Keogh made 31 appearances under Neil Critchley last season and struck up a strong relationship with Ekpiteta.