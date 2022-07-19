Transfer state of play as Blackpool’s window finally begins to heat up

After a deadly quiet window, the Seasiders finally made a breakthrough at the weekend when they brought in Lewis Fiorini on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

Despite the long-awaited arrival of a central midfielder, it’s understood the Seasiders are still keen to strengthen further in that area of the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, Michael Appleton looks to be strengthening in several areas, with a right-back, a centre-back, a winger and a striker also likely to be on the agenda.

With the window not closing until September 1, there’s still plenty of time for Blackpool to complete their business.

However, Appleton has made no secret of his desire to see further quality arrive in time for the season opener against Reading on Saturday, July 30 - so it looks like we’re in for a busy couple of weeks.

Here’s the latest state of play on the transfer front:

Appleton will be a happy man if the club manages to pull off these deals

Colby Bishop

This is a name that came completely out of nowhere on Monday afternoon, but it’s one that moved very quickly. League One rivals Portsmouth and MK Dons have been the sides battling it out for the Accrington Stanley striker in recent weeks, with reports suggesting a move to Fratton Park was all but signed as recently as yesterday morning. In fact, the BBC reported a medical had even been arranged for 3pm on Monday. But the Seasiders swooped in with a last-minute bid, matching Portsmouth’s offer of around £500,000, and it appears the sway of Championship football, plus the chance to remain in the North West, has worked in Blackpool’s favour.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

We’re yet to hear if Blackpool have returned with an improved offer after having an initial bid, reported to be upwards of £500,000, rejected for the Sheffield Wednesday midfielder. Darren Moore’s side, who are well stocked in central midfield, have since been linked with another player in that position in Bristol City’s Tyreeq Bakinson, fuelling speculation Dele-Bashiru’s departure could be on the cards. But it’s understood the two aren’t linked. Moore has gone on record confirming the club want to tie the 21-year-old down to a new deal as his current contract expires at the end of the season, but it’s understood the two sides are slightly apart at this moment in time. Personally speaking, I think this will be the hardest deal to pull off as Wednesday are likely to want a big, big fee, plus there’s likely to be competition from elsewhere with two other clubs, one believed to be Norwich City, also interested. In terms of central midfield, it’s also worth nothing Grant Ward, released at the back end of last season, is on trial with the club.

Andy Lyons

LancsLive are reporting the Seasiders have agreed personal terms with the Shamrock Rovers full-back, but the club are still to negotiate an acceptable fee with the Irish outfit. It’s been claimed Blackpool’s initial £100,000 offer was knocked back, resulting in them doubling their bid with a second attempt. However, The Gazette understands the Hoops are reluctant to let go of one of their star players having already lost influential attacking midfielder Danny Mandrou to Lincoln City. It’s also believed it would require a fee closer to the £500,000 mark to acquire his services. The situation is further complicated by the fact Shamrock are in Champions League qualifying action in Bulgaria tomorrow night, with the second leg taking place next Tuesday night. Speaking during his pre-match press conference, manager Stephen Bradley gave absolutely nothing away when asked about the speculation, insisting his only focus was their game against Ludogorets.

Morgan Rogers

This one has gone a little quiet of late. The Manchester City winger was initially lined up as Josh Bowler’s replacement in January, but of course Bowler ended up staying at Bloomfield Road and has still yet to leave, to the surprise of many. Contrary to recent reports that a deal for Rogers had been agreed, The Gazette understands nothing is imminent despite Blackpool definitely having interest. Perhaps this will be one that goes right down to the wire right until the September 1 deadline, as it might depend on what transpires with Bowler. Should Blackpool want to bring in Rogers, their hand will be strengthened by the recent arrival of Man City teammate Fiorini, who took Rogers’ advice before joining Lincoln City on loan last season after the winger starred for the Imps during their run to the play-off final during the 2020/21 season.

Rhys Williams

The centre-back became the latest player to be linked with a move to Bloomfield Road on Sunday by journalist Alan Nixon. The 21-year-old has been away with Liverpool’s first-team on their pre-season tour of Thailand, featuring in the friendlies against Crystal Palace and Manchester United. It’s not known if the Preston-born defender has travelled with Jurgen Klopp’s squad to Germany ahead of Thursday’s friendly against RB Leipzig. Following Oliver Casey’s recent loan move to Forest Green Rovers, centre-back is a position the Seasiders could look to add depth to, especially as Richard Keogh is unlikely to feature week in, week out. Williams played for Preston’s academy as a young teen and even had a season ticket for Deepdale at one point, which adds another element to the speculation.

Potential outgoings