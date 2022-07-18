Shamrock Rovers boss refuses to be drawn on Blackpool's interest in Andy Lyons

LancsLive recently reported that the Seasiders had an initial £100,000 bid rejected for the 21-year-old - while a second offer of £200,000 has since been lodged.

However, it’s understood the Irish outfit are adamant the defender won’t be departing, especially for a figure in that region.

The Hoops have already been dealt a major blow in the transfer market this summer with the departure of influential Danny Mandrou to Lincoln City.

The attacking midfielder left for a relatively low fee as he was entering the final six months of his contract, whereas Lyons signed a “multi-year” deal when he arrived from Bohemians in January.

Shamrock have previously sold the likes of Gavin Bazunu to Manchester City and Liam Scales to Celtic for fees in the region of £500,000 - and it’s believed it would take a similar sum to allow Lyons to depart.

It’s understood Lyons, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, is open to the idea of trying his hand in the UK, having previously spent time with Brentford on trial.

Shamrock boss Stephen Bradley

The unwanted speculation comes at the wrong time for Bradley, who is currently preparing for Shamrock’s Champions League qualifier against Bulgarian side Ludogorets.

The Hoops play the first leg away from home on Tuesday night before playing the second leg at home next Tuesday.

“Our focus is tomorrow night and next Tuesday, that’s all we are focusing on,” Bradley told reporters during his pre-match press conference when asked about Blackpool’s interest.

Lyons is described as an attacking right-back who is also capable of playing further up as a wing-back. He can fill in at left-back too.

The Irishman has already grabbed five goals and six assists this season in just 22 appearances.

The Seasiders are currently without a senior right-back as Jordan Gabriel remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

At left-back, Luke Garbutt could return from a knee problem to feature against Salford City tomorrow night, but James Husband is still out with a hamstring injury.