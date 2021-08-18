Transfer rumour: Blackpool and Sunderland locking horns (again!) for Leeds United right-back, Blackburn Rovers also interested

The two clubs have been strongly linked with Nottingham Forest full-back Jordan Gabriel for most of the summer.However, they’ve both been frustrated in their attempts and so far have failed to meet Forest’s valuation.

Both the Seasiders and the Black Cats are now taking an interest in Leeds United youngster Niall Huggins.

Colleagues at The Gazette’s sister paper, the Yorkshire Post, are reporting the 20-year-old is likely to depart Elland Road before the transfer window closes on August 31.

Huggins has fallen down the pecking order at Leeds, having been part of the first-team squad last season.

He made a Premier League appearance as a substitute in a defeat at Arsenal last season.

This summer it became clear he was no longer going to be involved in Marcelo Bielsa's senior set-up and a move away, at least on loan, was inevitable.

Niall Huggins is a player in demand

Blackpool and Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers have shown an interest in his services, while Sunderland are the latest club to be linked with the defender.

It’s claimed Leeds have received an offer from an unnamed Championship side, but at this moment in time it’s unclear whether the club in question are Blackpool, Blackburn or someone else.

It’s been reported elsewhere that Lee Johnson’s side are in ‘advanced talks’ with Huggins over a potential loan move.

Huggins, who signed a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season in December of last year, has represented Wales at Under 21 level on three occasions and played 17 times in Leeds' title-winning Premier League 2 Division Two season.

Huggins, like former Leeds teammate Oliver Casey, played against Blackpool in the EFL Trophy last season.

The Seasiders have previously been locked in a transfer battle with Sunderland over the Black Cats’ midfielder Elliot Embleton.It was also recently reported that Neil Critchley’s side had taken an interest in Everton striker Nathan Broadhead, who recently completed a loan move to the Stadium of Light.Pool are desperate to bring in a right-back before the window closes, with Callum Connolly - predominately a centre-back - currently filling in the role.