Elliot Embleton addresses Blackpool transfer speculation for the first time - fresh from scoring his first goal for Sunderland
Elliot Embleton insists his only focus is on helping Sunderland gain promotion from League One this season.
Blackpool have shown interest in bringing the 22-year-old back to Bloomfield Road after his successful loan spell last term.
Having made the move during the Fylde coast, the attacking midfielder made 21 appearances under Neil Critchley to help Pool win promotion to the Championship.
It appears Embleton will remain at the Stadium of Light though, having enjoyed an impressive pre-season with his hometown club.
Embleton has since been given the club’s number eight shirt and scored his first goal for the Black Cats in their weekend win at MK Dons.
When asked how the spell at Bloomfield Road improved him as a player, Embleton told our sister paper the Sunderland Echo: “Obviously getting the games back to back, constant games.
“I grew as a player and as a person as well, assisting, I got a few goals as well and it obviously ended up with promotion so that helped a lot for me.”
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson recently admitted he and Embleton didn’t “get off to a great start”, but the midfielder insists that’s all in the past now.
“I’ve been here since I was seven so why wouldn’t I want to play for my club and I’m enjoying it,” Embleton said when Blackpool’s reported interest was mentioned.
On his relationship with Johnson, the midfielder added: “We’ve had conversations and all that’s behind us and we can look forward now and hopefully get promoted this year.
“He just said I’ll have the chance to show what I can do and carry on from last season and I think I’ve done that.
“It’s a massive confidence boost coming back from last season, the confidence is high and I’ve just brought it back into this season. Hopefully I keep playing and performing.
“I’ve been here, like I said, since I was seven and to score in front of the fans means the world.
“I don’t know how many were here but it was packed and showed how big the club is.
“We have big aspirations as a club, a massive club, and we are definitely striving to get better and get up the league.”
