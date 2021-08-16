Neil Critchley sad Blackpool could not overcome Cardiff for 'fantastic' supporters

A crowd of 11,393 witnessed the Seasiders suffer their first defeat of the campaign, going down 2-0 to Cardiff City.

The noise levels were deafening at times as the ground staged Championship football for the first time in more than six years.

Neil Critchley salutes the fans and thanked them for their unwavering backing during the defeat by Cardiff

“It was fantastic, I can’t thank them enough,” head coach Critchley told The Gazette when asked about the electric atmosphere.

“I’m just really disappointed we didn’t give them a goal because I so wanted to give them the three points.

“They’ve turned up in their numbers and even when Cardiff went 1-0 up, our supporters got up and it felt like we scored. It was unbelievable – the same happened at 2-0.

Blackpool failed to deal with the Bluebirds’ size and physicality, often playing into their hands by conceding cheap free-kicks, corners and long throws.

The visitors, who ought to have been out of sight by half-time, scored twice in the second period through Leandro Bacuna and Kieffer Moore.

Critchley added: “They’re a big, powerful team full of experienced Championship players. They had a really good end to last season and they had one of the best away records in the division.

“They score loads from set-pieces. They play for territory, they play the ball forward early, they make you kick it off the pitch in the corners, they get fouls and stick it in the box and they have enormous players.

“It’s very difficult to play against but we stressed that we had to play our game. If they play their game they’ll win; if we play ours we’ll will. We didn’t play our game for long enough.”

When asked if the Seasiders need to turn to the transfer market to add more physicality to their ranks, Critchley added: “No, you can’t just react after one game.

“Coventry here on Tuesday is not the same as Cardiff. There are not many sides that have tall players like Aden Flint, Sean Morrison, Marlon Pack and Kieffer Moore off the bench.

“Not many teams have that height and size. That’s their strength and they play to it, so fair play to them.”