Transfer rumour: Blackpool and Reading strike target poised to join Sunderland on loan from Everton

According to The Athletic, the Seasiders have also tried to bring in Nathan Broadhead on loan, but the 23-year-old looks set to join Sunderland.

The forward is reportedly undergoing a medical on Wearside ahead of a move which is expected to be confirmed immediately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s claimed Blackpool, Reading and Portuguese side Famalicao had also shown interest in the Welshman.

According to The Athletic, the promise of regular game time in his preferred position of centre forward swung it in Sunderland’s favour.

An unused substitute in Everton’s 3-1 win against Southampton on Saturday, Broadhead signed a two-year contract extension back in June.

The highly-rated striker, who has been capped 17 times by Wales’ Under-21 side, made his Everton debut in a game against Brighton & Hove Albion in April.

Broadhead played against the Seasiders during a loan spell with Burton in 2019/20

Broadhead played against Blackpool during the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Burton Albion, scoring three times in 22 appearances.

Pool have shown interest in Broadhead’s Everton teammate Simms, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Bloomfield Road last season.According to reports, Critchley’s side are due to revive their interest in the Everton man during the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 24 appearances in tangerine, is currently sidelined by the groin injury he suffered on the eve of Blackpool’s play-off final victory against Lincoln City in May.

The striker, who underwent surgery to resolve the problem, is expected to be out until September.

Pool were keen to bring Simms back on loan this summer, but those plans were shelved when the full extent of the striker’s injury became clear.

Nevertheless, Critchley remains a big admirer of the Oldham-born man and is likely to reignite his interest midway through the campaign.

Simms is out of contract at the end of the season, although his parent club are in talks over a new deal for their academy product.

The Seasiders also look set to miss out on right-back Ethan Laird, who is poised to join Swansea City on loan from Manchester United.Pool had moved late in a bid to hijack Swansea’s deal, but the 20-year-old has undergone a medical with Russell Martin’s side and is due to be unveiled shortly.