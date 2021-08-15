Transfer rumour: Blackpool turn to Manchester United defender as alternative right-back target and look to 'hijack' Swansea City deal

That’s according to The Sun, who report the Seasiders are looking at other targets after being frustrated in their attempts to bring back last season’s loanee Jordan Gabriel.

Laird is also a target for Russell Martin’s Swansea City, having played under Martin in League One with MK Dons last season.

The 20-year-old made 26 appearances in all competitions last season at Stadium:MK.

Laird looks set to leave Old Trafford on loan this season and it has previously been reported that Swansea were expected to seal his signature.

The youngster was even at Swansea's game against Sheffield United yesterday.

But it’s believed the Seasiders have moved late to possibly hijack Swansea’s move.

Laird enjoyed a loan spell with MK Dons last season

"He was upstairs watching, so if he's driven all the way down to Swansea, I hope that he's ready to come in," Martin told Wales Online.

"He needs a medical and he needs to sit down with us and discuss how it's going to work.

"But he's here and I look forward to seeing him on Sunday morning then we'll have a chat and see where it goes from there, but hopefully that'll be one that gets done."

Laird, who is under contract with the Red Devils until 2023, has been with United since the age of 10, but has yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.

The defender has also represented England from Under-17 to Under-19 level.

The Seasiders had set their sights on bringing Nottingham Forest full-back Jordan Gabriel back to the Fylde coast on a permanent deal.

But the 22-year-old has started the season as Forest’s first-choice right-back and his performances have impressed manager Chris Hughton, who was previously willing to let him go.

The City Ground outfit brought in another right-back last week in the form of Jordi Osei-Tutu on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

But it’s understood the 22-year-old is not a replacement for Gabriel, who has also attracted the interest of League One side Sunderland.