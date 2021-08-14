Mick McCarthy thankful Cardiff City weren't made to pay for first-half wastefulness in victory over Blackpool

The Seasiders were deservedly beaten by McCarthy’s side, who took home the points thanks to second-half goals from Leandro Bacuna and Kieffer Moore.

Barring a short spell in the second-half, Pool were second best throughout and were fortunate to just be on level terms at the interval.

While Critchley’s men rallied late on before Cardiff’s second, it wasn’t enough to stop them from slumping to their first defeat of the season.

"The fans will have enjoyed that," McCarthy said.

"They were brilliant, the fans. They travelled in numbers and made a load of noise.

"To be fair, they've seen a good performance. The first-half was excellent. We should've been going in in-front. We didn't and that is always a worry.

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy with Neil Critchley before kick-off

"Thankfully, it didn't bite us on the backside. We maintained the performance. We kept a clean sheet and scored two good goals.

"The travelling fans loved it.

"What about the ball that Ryan Giles stuck on Kieffer Moore's head (for the second)?

"He put cross after cross in during the first half. Corners too, but nothing came of it.

"For the goal, he picked him out perfectly and it was a fabulous header.

"Once you put a cross in like that, you expect Kieffer to score it. And he did."