Transfer rumour: Blackpool refuse to admit defeat in pursuit of Everton striker Ellis Simms - despite signing Arsenal man

The Seasiders bolstered their forward line last week with the season-long loan signing of Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules.

The 20-year-old made his Blackpool debut off the bench at Morecambe on Saturday, as the Seasiders played out a 1-1 draw in their latest pre-season friendly ahead of next weekend’s league opener.

With front men Jerry Yates, Gary Madine and Shayne Lavery already on the books, Pool fans have speculated the arrival of John-Jules would spell the end for Blackpool’s pursuit of Simms.

But, according to the Liverpool Echo, Neil Critchley’s side are due to revive their interest in the Everton man during the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old is currently sidelined by the groin injury he suffered on the eve of Blackpool’s play-off final victory against Lincoln City in May.

The striker, who underwent surgery to resolve the problem, is expected to be out until September.

Simms helped the Seasiders clinch promotion from League One last season

Simms suffered the setback with the final kick of Blackpool’s last training session prior to their Wembley final.

Pool were keen to bring Simms back on loan this summer, but those plans were shelved when the full extent of the striker’s injury became clear.

Nevertheless, Critchley remains a big admirer of the Oldham-born man and is likely to reignite his interest midway through the campaign.

Simms is out of contract at the end of the season, although Everton are in talks over a new deal for their academy product.

Simms made the move to the Fylde coast during the January transfer window, his first loan move away from Goodison Park.

The highly-rated youngster got off to the perfect start, scoring twice off the bench on his debut in the 5-0 rout of Wigan Athletic.

Simms endured a bit of a quiet spell after that, but he finished the campaign in electric form, scoring five times in just four games.

They were crucial goals he scored, too, his brace in the 2-0 win against Doncaster Rovers sealing Blackpool’s spot in the play-offs.

Simms would then go on to bag another double in the first leg of Blackpool’s play-off semi-final win against Oxford United.

He left Bloomfield Road having netted 10 times in 24 games.