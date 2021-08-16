Ethan Laird completes move to Swansea City as Blackpool fail in late attempt to 'hijack' loan deal

The Seasiders enquired about the Manchester United full-back after admitting defeat in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel.

But Swansea were already well down the line to securing an agreement and the 20-yard watched Russell Martin’s side draw with Sheffield United on Saturday, before completing his medical the following today.

Laird’s season-long loan switch from Old Trafford has now been completed.

The defender played under Martin at MK Dons last season, making 26 appearances in all competitions.

Laird, who is under contract with the Red Devils until 2023, has been with United since the age of 10, but has yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.

The defender has also represented England from Under-17 to Under-19 level.

The Seasiders had set their sights on bringing Nottingham Forest full-back Jordan Gabriel back to the Fylde coast on a permanent deal.

But the 22-year-old has started the season as Forest’s first-choice right-back and his performances have impressed manager Chris Hughton, who was previously willing to let him go.

The City Ground outfit brought in another right-back last week in the form of Jordi Osei-Tutu on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

But it’s understood the 22-year-old is not a replacement for Gabriel, who has also attracted the interest of League One side Sunderland.

As it stands, with just over two weeks remaining of the transfer window, the Seasiders don’t have a recognised right-back on their books.

Summer recruit Callum Connolly has begun the season playing there, but he’s traditionally played his football in the centre of defence or as a defensive midfielder.