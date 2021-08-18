Blackpool boss Neil Critchley vows to stick to transfer plans

Pool are still without a specialist right-back, having been forced to look at alternative targets in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Jordan Gabriel.

Further up the pitch, meanwhile, Critchley’s side is still lacking in creativity, but it appears they’ve given up their chase of another of last season’s loan stars, Sunderland’s Elliot Embleton.

Neil Critchley vows Blackpool will stick to their principles during what remains of the transfer window

“Recruitment is always tricky,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“Going up a division and going up against teams with bigger budgets and resources, it is difficult, yes.

“We have to remember who we are, who we’re trying to become and not trying to be something we’re not going to be in the future.

“We’ve got a clear plan and process in place and we’re not willing to negotiate on certain things.

“This club is on a journey where we’re trying to get somewhere and we don’t want to jeopardise that by trying to, all of a sudden, go up a division and then go above your means and outside your resources. We’re not going to do that.

“We believe if we stick to our principles we can still find players that want to come to this football club, improve and get better within a certain budget.”

Having been priced out of a permanent swoop for Gabriel, Pool switched their attention to Manchester United’s Ethan Laird.

However, the Seasiders moved too late for the 20-year-old, who has since joined Championship rivals Swansea City on a season-long loan.

“We only want players we think are going to improve the squad and are going to make us stronger and help us,” Critchley added.

“We’re looking, we’re searching and if we think that person is available and it’s right for us, then we shall do it.

“There’s still a few weeks left of the window, but if the player is there to be done and we feel it’s the right thing to do, then I’ve had great support and I continue to get great support, then we’ll do it.

“If not, we’ll continue to be patient and see what else materialises because there’s still plenty of players that are out of contract that have not signed for anyone yet.”

The Seasiders had set their sights on bringing Forest full-back Gabriel to the Fylde coast on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old has started the season as Forest’s first-choice right-back and his performances have impressed manager Chris Hughton, who was previously willing to let him go.

The City Ground outfit signed another right-back last week with Jordi Osei-Tutu arriving on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

It’s understood the 22-year-old isn’t a replacement for Gabriel, who has also attracted the interest of League One side Sunderland.