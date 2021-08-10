Blackpool and Sunderland put on high alert for Jordan Gabriel as Nottingham Forest bring in another right-back

It’s been reported this summer that the City Ground outfit are prepared to let Gabriel depart, but only when they bring in a replacement.

That now appears to be the case, with Chris Hughton signing Jordi Osei-Tutu on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

The news puts the Seasiders on high alert following intense speculation linking them - and League One side Sunderland - with a permanent swoop for the 22-year-old.

It’s believed Forest value Gabriel at £600,000, although any eventual fee agreed could be even higher when add-ons and certain clauses are taken into account.

Prior to the arrival of Osei-Tutu, Gabriel was the only recognised right-back on Forest’s books other than Carl Jenkinson, who is reportedly free to leave.

However, it’s understood Hughton prefers a more conservative, traditional full-back rather than Gabriel, who likes to get up and down the right flank.

Gabriel helped fire the Seasiders to promotion last season

Gabriel started Forest’s league opener against Coventry City on Sunday and could also feature in their Carabao Cup first round tie tomorrow night.

Blackpool are already understood to have tabled a bid for Gabriel, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Bloomfield Road last season. However, the same can also be said for Sunderland.

Lee Johnson is keen to bolster his options on the right-hand side of defence and the Black Cats have already been linked with Middlesbrough's Hayden Coulson, QPR's Todd Kane and Liverpool's Tony Gallacher.

The defender, who is understood to favour a return to the Fylde coast, made 37 appearances in all competitions to help fire the Seasiders to promotion from the third tier.

League One side Portsmouth have also been linked with Gabriel’s signature.

The Seasiders are currently short on options at right-back, following Gabriel’s return to Forest and the surprise departure of Ollie Turton to Huddersfield Town.

Trialist Mitch Clark played in two of Blackpool’s pre-season friendlies, but Neil Critchley opted against signing him from Leicester City.

The only other player in Blackpool’s squad capable of playing at right-back is Callum Connolly, who has played most of his football to date in the centre of defence and as a defensive midfielder.

Connolly started at right-back during Pool’s opening day 1-1 draw at Bristol City on Saturday and will likely play there again in the Carabao Cup against Middlesbrough tomorrow night.