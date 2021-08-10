Blackpool goal hero Shayne Lavery may have to wait for starter's orders

The striker, making his competitive debut for the club, steered home at the near post from Josh Bowler’s left-wing cross deep into stoppage time.

While the early signs surrounding Lavery look good, Blackpool’s head coach looked to play down the excitement when asked by The Gazette if he is pushing for a start.

Shayne Lavery scored Blackpool's last-gasp equaliser at Bristol City

Jerry Yates was favoured as Pool’s lone striker at Ashton Gate, where Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules started just behind him.

Lavery could well feature from the start in tomorrow’s Carabao Cup first round tie against Middlesbrough.

Whether the former Linfield man starts in the league against Cardiff City on Saturday remains to be seen.

“It’s a difficult one to say,” Critchley told The Gazette when asked about Lavery’s chances of starting.

“When you come onto the pitch with 15 to 20 minutes to go, or maybe even less, the game is different and it suits certain players.

“Shayne has been fantastic since he’s been in. He trains well, he wants to learn, he listens and you see he’s got a hunger and an appetite.

“New players take a bit of time to adapt usually, but he looks like he’s settling in very quickly.

“I’m not going to get too carried away because football has plenty of ups and downs, but so far I’m made up for him.”

Lavery made an instant impact off the bench on Saturday, having been brought on with 10 minutes to go.

With the Seasiders trailing 1-0, the striker put the home side under pressure within an instant thanks to his tireless closing down.

He squandered a presentable chance to level before teeing up strike partner Yates, who blazed over.

However, there was still time for Lavery to snatch Pool a point right at the death.

“He’s made such a positive impression on everyone since he’s been here, on and off the pitch,” Critchley added.

“He’s humble, he’s hard-working, he has no fear. It doesn’t matter who he’s playing against.

“Within the space of a few moments, he’s in behind and could have got his shot off sooner, but then he’s in again and he sets Jerry up for a good opportunity.

“Then he’s done a lovely turn and bit of skill near me on the touchline to win a corner and then he scores. He made a real impact.

“He’s a really dangerous player to bring on because, when the game gets stretched, we thought he could pose them problems with his pace and his movement. He did that.”