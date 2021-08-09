Neil Critchley has this message for the loyal Blackpool fans that made the trip down to Bristol City

Neil Critchley saluted Blackpool’s “fantastic” away following at Bristol City on Saturday.

An estimated 1,100 Seasiders braved the grid-locked M6 and M5 to witness Pool’s opening game of the new Championship season at Ashton Gate.

They were rewarded for their efforts in the most dramatic fashion, as Shayne Lavery bagged a last-gasp equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for Critchley’s men.

Lavery’s stoppage-time goal sparked wild scenes in the away end, where the loyal Seasiders had been in fine voice throughout.

“They were absolutely fantastic,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“When I heard there were going to be over 1,000 here during the week, it was very humbling.

“When we were getting off the bus, they were all there and the positive vibes you get from them gives you such a good feeling.

“I’m delighted that we gave them a goal to celebrate because they travelled a long way and for a lot of them it’s the first time they’ve been back in a ground for a long time.

“It was a great atmosphere, fantastic stadium, good support and they’re with us all the time. They never shut up.

“They were spurring us on right until the end and when you look over and see them celebrating and what it means to them at the end, it’s great.

“There’s no better feeling than giving your supporters moments like that.”

Blackpool now switch their attention to Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup first round tie against fellow Championship side Middlesbrough.

The game is the first of three consecutive home fixtures for the men in tangerine, who host Cardiff City and Coventry City in the space of four days.

“It’s a bit crazy really when you start the season, you have all these games and then you have a break,” Critchley added.

“It doesn’t make sense why you play every midweek at the start of pre-season.

“I don’t quite understand that, but we’re used to it and we’ve been doing it since January when we were doing it every week. It’s nothing new for us.

“We’ll maybe give some opportunities to other players to play, but we want to keep winning games.

“Whatever team we put out on Wednesday night, we want to win.”