Ollie Norburn states it was an easy decision to make the move away from Blackpool - but insists he leaves with no hard feelings.

The midfielder, who is out of contract at Bloomfield Road in the summer, departed the Seasiders at the end of last week in order to join Wigan Athletic on loan for the remainder of the season.

After featuring off the bench for Shaun Maloney’s side at the weekend, the 32-year-old was handed his first start for the club against Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

Norburn admits Blackpool boss Steve Bruce had asked him to be more patient on the Fylde Coast, but after not featuring off the bench for five consecutive games, the former Peterborough man knew he need a change.

“In all honesty, it was quite an easy decision because I wasn’t getting the game time that I wanted, and sometimes in football you need to do what’s best for you,” he said.

“The opportunity to come here, to another big club in this league, and play for a manager that has shown interest in me in the past and has a style that suits me, was a no-brainer.

“I’ve left Blackpool on good terms, I have the utmost for the players and the manager there, but sometimes you’ve got to do what’s right for you, and what feels right.

“I spoke to the gaffer (Steve Bruce) a number of times, and he probably wanted me to be a little bit more patient than what I was, but it’s football - these things happen.

“The lads that were playing in front of me, Albie (Morgan) and Evo (Lee Evans), took their opportunity when they got it and were playing some good football, so I had no rumbles with that. These kinds of things happen, so you’ve got to find a solution to it once they have.

“I worked tirelessly hard to get fit, but then I found myself out of the team again after a suspension.

“Albie came into the team and made the shirt his own. He’s a great lad and he’s playing some of his best football. I wish everyone there nothing but the best.

“I feel like I can still offer a lot, and if a club like Wigan comes knocking it’s hard to turn down. I’ve come here to give 110 percent. I’m still under contract at Blackpool but I see myself as a Wigan player and I’ve got to do everything I can to fight for this club.”

Norburn’s Blackpool career

Norburn arrived on the Fylde Coast in the summer of 2023, and was immediately handed the captain’s armband.

Throughout his first campaign in Tangerine, the former Peterborough United man made 34 league appearances in total, scoring one goal.

Back in July, he gave up the captaincy, and looked close to leaving at one point after falling out of favour under Neil Critchley, before a change of head coach provided him a new chance.

Ollie Norburn

The central midfielder impressed in Bruce’s first game in charge, but suffered an injury that kept him out for a number of months. After making his return to action in November, he started just two league games in total, finding himself behind both Lee Evans and Albie Morgan.

Discussing Norburn’s departure, Bruce said: “He was one that was frustrated that he wasn’t getting game time, and he wanted to go and play. He’s not had the best of 18 months since he’s been here. He’s a great pro and a great lad, so I wish him the best of luck.

“It’s frustrating to lose him, but he’s out of contract in the summer and he looked at the situation and thought he wasn’t first-choice - and I confirmed that to him. I didn’t want him to go, but he’s 32 and wants to play, which I understand totally.”