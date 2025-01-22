Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kyle Joseph states he will always ‘cherish’ the memories from his time at Bloomfield Road after completing a move away from Blackpool.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a bright first half of the season in League One, the 23-year-old has joined Hull City in the Championship, penning a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Tigers after a fee was agreed with the Seasiders.

Despite struggling throughout his first 12 months on the Fylde Coast, the former Swansea City man was able to change his fortunes in Tangerine, becoming a key man under head coach Steve Bruce following his appointment back in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the move to the MKM Stadium confirmed, Joseph shared a farewell message to the Blackpool faithful.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Where to even start. I can’t thank everyone at Blackpool Football Club enough for the last 18 months. I’ve met some truly special people and made friends for life. I’ll always hold my time at the club really close to me and will cherish the memories we shared together at Bloomfield Road.

“I’m sad to be leaving so many great friends within the squad and staff but I believe now is the right time to progress and move on in my career.

“Finally a massive thank you to the manager Steve Bruce and his coaching staff. Thank you for trusting me and believing in me. I’ll always be grateful for the help and support you’ve given me over the last six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish the staff, players, and fans the very best for the rest of the season and beyond. Thank you Seasiders.”

In his first interview with Hull City, Joseph shared his eagerness to build on his form at Bloomfield Road in the last six months.

The forward becomes the East Yorkshire outfit’s fourth signing of the winter window, as they look to boost the squad of Rubén Sellés - who was appointed at the Tigers’ head coach last month.

“I’m made up. It’s a massive club to join,” Joseph told Hull’s club website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club showed a lot of interest to get me here – the gaffer and sporting director – and I’m really pleased to be here.

“The gaffer is a massive reason why I wanted to join this club. I feel like he can take me to another level and really get the best out of me. That was a big thing for me to come here.

“He spoke about how he sees me fitting into his team as a high-energy striker, how my qualities can help the team and how he feels he can develop me. When I heard that, I really wanted to work underneath him.

“I’m really excited to get going now off the back of what has been a really productive season for me so far and try to improve and better it.

“I’ll give everything I can for the shirt and the badge. I’ll make sure I give 110% every week and give absolutely everything to help us get up the league and be successful together.”