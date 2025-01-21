Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plenty of deals are still ongoing in League One as teams look to strengthen their squads.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have made two additions so far this month, with Sammy Silvera joining on loan from Middlesbrough and Tom Bloxham penning a three-and-a-half-year deal after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Shrewsbury Town.

The Seasiders will still need to work hard for the remainder of the window, especially with the departure of Kyle Joseph - who has joined Hull City.

Here’s some of the other stories from League One:

Ex-Blackpool man makes SPL move

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Blackpool midfielder Lewis Fiorini has departed Stockport County six months on from his move to Edgeley Park.

The 22-year-old spent time on loan at Bloomfield Road from Manchester City during the 2022/23 season, featuring 14 times in total for the Seasiders.

Fiorini was also sent out to NAC Breda, Lincoln City and Charlton Athletic during his time at the Etihad, before his permanent departure in the summer.

Since joining Stockport, he has featured just 11 times in League One, and has now left the Hatters on temporary deal, joining SPL side Dundee United on loan for the remainder of the season.

Bolton sign Ireland U21 defender

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton Wanderers have added Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy to their squad on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has been with The Magpies since 2022, and has featured in two senior games for the North East club.

Discussing the signing, Bolton boss Ian Evatt told the Trotters’ club website: “He’s a young player we have tracked for a long time. He’s been in and around Newcastle’s squad and been on the bench a lot.

“He’s an international footballer who will give us flexibility, who can play centre-back, wing-back or full-back with an eye on us having the option to potentially change shape in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really happy to have him here as someone we believe has the potential to go on and become a very good player. We’re always looking to bring in players we think can help us improve and he will give us some good options moving forwards.”

Orient set to sign Championship midfielder

Leyton Orient are set to add Swansea City midfielder Azeem Abdulai to their ranks for an undisclosed fee - according to Wales Online’s Tom Coleman.

The 22-year-old, who spent time in the academies of Celtic and Leicester City as a youngster, has featured 17 times in the Championship this season, scoring one goal.

Richie Wellens’ side will be looking to boost their squad further this month after a recent nine-game unbeaten one propelled them up to eighth in the League One table.

The Os are currently seven points ahead of Blackpool, and three off sixth-place Stockport County.