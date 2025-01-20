Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool defender Leam Richardson has become the bookies’ favourite to become Wycombe Wanderers’ next manager.

The Chairboys have been on the lookout for a new head coach across the last week, following Matt Bloomfield’s departure.

Despite the Buckinghamshire outfit currently sitting second in League One, they were unable to fight off interest from Luton Town for the 40-year-old.

The retired midfielder had been at the helm at Adams Park since 2022, and previously represented the Wycombe for 19 years as a player, having first joined them from Ipswich Town in 2003.

Minus a brief stint in charge of Colchester United at the start of his managerial career, he had been with Wycombe for over two decades.

Bloomfield’s opportunity to take over at Luton arose after the Hatters parted ways with ex-Blackpool centre back Rob Edwards - who was played on the Fylde Coast between 2008 and 2010.

Another former Seasiders could now be set to benefit from the recent managerial changes.

Bettingodds.com currently have Richardson as their favourite to to take over the Chairboys at 3/1.

During his playing career, the 44-year-old was with Blackpool between 2002 and 2005, making 84 appearances for the Fylde Coast club. He also represented the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Accrington Stanley before his retirement in 2013.

As a coach, he enjoyed a number of years with Wigan Athletic. After initially making the move to the DW Stadium as Paul Cook’s assistant, he was later handed the top job, where he oversaw a promotion to the Championship.

Richardson’s most-recent job came with Rotherham United. After replacing Matt Taylor at the New York Stadium in December 2023, he was unable to change the Millers’ fortunes in the second tier, picking up just 10 points during his time in charge as they suffered relegation.