Blackpool boss shares what defender needs to break back into the team

Steve Bruce is hoping to organise a game this week to provide crucial minutes for certain members of the Blackpool squad.

A number of players have returned to full training in recent weeks, as the Seasiders’ injury crisis has come to an end.

At one stage, Bruce was without up to 10 players, but is now at a point where he is leaving several first-team players out of his matchday squads.

Matthew Pennington is the club's only current concern at the moment, after the centre back suffered a twisted ankle in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town - with assessment required to reveal how long he could be out for.

One player who is close to returning to contention is Andy Lyons. The 24-year-old has missed nearly a year of action, after suffering an ACL injury away to Leyton Orient last February.

Bruce is keen to put the fullback in a position where he can return to the team in the next few weeks.

“We need to find some games for him if we possibly can,” he explained.

“It’s obviously been difficult with the weather, but it’s something we will look at. He’s not far short in wanting to play.”

Lyons could be like a new signing for Blackpool this season, due to the length of his time on the sidelines.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international made the move to Bloomfield Road from Shamrock Rovers back in 2023, and has scored six times in 44 outings during his time on the Fylde Coast so far.

Striker Jake Beesley is also in a similar position to Lyons, and is back in training following a few months out injured.

The 28-year-old had scored twice in 14 outings before suffering medial ligament damage in the EFL Trophy game against Liverpool U21s back in November.

Onomah’s fitness status

A third player who could be back in contention soon is Josh Onomah - who has recently signed an extended deal with the Seasiders until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old signed his initial short-term contract back in October, before featuring nine times in total.

Maintaining fitness will be key for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster, after spending over 12 months without a club following his departure from Preston North End in the summer of 2023.

Onomah was among those to miss out on a place in Blackpool’s matchday squad against Huddersfield at the weekend.

“Just the injuries, and so was (Jake Beesley) Beesley,” Bruce added.

“We brought a couple in, and the squad is top heavy, so they’ve had to make way today, but I want to make sure they’re both 100 percent right. Another week’s training will put them in good stead.”