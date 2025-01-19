Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s game with Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon marked James Husband’s 200th appearance for the club.

The 31-year-old, who started his career with Doncaster Rovers, initially arrived at Bloomfield Road on loan from Norwich City back in the summer of 2019, before the deal was made permanent six months into his temporary spell.

During his time with the Seasiders, the defender experienced both highs and lows. One of his highlights will certainly be being of the squad that won promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs back in 2021.

Last summer Husband was handed the Blackpool captaincy on a full time basis, which is something he takes great pride in, along with his 200 appearances in Tangerine.

“It’s a big milestone for me, I’ve never played that many games for one club,” he said.

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved here, but I’m nowhere near finished, there’s plenty more to achieve, so hopefully it’s the first milestone of many.

“I’ve worked my way towards this, and I enjoy being that person. I’ve learnt a lot along the way, and I’ve seen a lot along the way. There’s not many players who have played 200 games for one team.

“This place has come on leaps and bounds since I first started, so hopefully we can keep stepping towards where we want to be.”

James Husband

Husband has worked under several managers during his time at Bloomfield Road, with the latest being Steve Bruce - who has been in charge since September.

The Seasiders’ skipper admits he’s enjoying life under the experienced coach, and believes he can guide the club to good things.

“It’s fantastic, there’s nothing he hasn’t seen, so no matter what the situation is, he’s got an answer for it,” he added.

“The lads seem to love him every day. He’s brought a wealth of experience so for me as a defender it’s fantastic.

“I think we can do something this year if we stick to what he wants us to do.”