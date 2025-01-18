Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce was left frustrated after one bad spell cost his side three points in their 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders enjoyed one of their best halves of football at Bloomfield Road this season during the opening 45 minutes, and went into the break ahead courtesy of strikes from Rob Apter and Albie Morgan.

Following the restart, the advantage quickly slipped, with Joe Taylor and Brodie Spencer both finding the back of the net.

“We had a poor four minutes,” Bruce said.

“Yes, for the second goal we’ve given the ball away in a bad area, but when he hits from 25 yards and it goes in the top corner, you know it’s not going to be your day. There was a lot right with it, and it was a terrific game to watch, but we had a bad spell that cost us.

“We’ve created so many good chances and not taken them. We’ve had big opportunities to wrap it up, but Huddersfield did as well. You’re always disappointed when you’re 2-0 up and it looks as if you’ve given it away a little bit.

“I was delighted with the way we responded to that crazy five minutes. I admire how they got back into it because we could’ve quite easily gone under. We took it on the chin and went right back after them.

“We had two or three great chances. (Tom) Bloxham could’ve been the hero, and Rob Apter missed a big chance. That’s our Achilles’ heel unfortunately.”