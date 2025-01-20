Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kyle Joseph is hopeful he can build on his form with Blackpool this season after completing a move to Hull City.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker has joined the Tigers for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal at the MKM Stadium.

Joseph leaves Bloomfield Road as the Seasiders’ top scorer, with seven goals and two assists under his belt in 24 League One outings throughout the campaign so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull currently find themselves in a relegation battle in the Championship, sitting 21st in the table.

Joseph becomes the East Yorkshire club’s fourth signing of the winter window, as they look to boost the squad of Rubén Sellés - who was appointed at the Tigers’ head coach last month.

The 23-year-old is hopeful he can quickly fit into the ex-Reading’s plans and improve on what he delivered during his time in Tangerine.

“I’m made up. It’s a massive club to join,” he told Hull’s club website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club showed a lot of interest to get me here – the gaffer and sporting director – and I’m really pleased to be here.

“The gaffer is a massive reason why I wanted to join this club. I feel like he can take me to another level and really get the best out of me. That was a big thing for me to come here.

“He spoke about how he sees me fitting into his team as a high-energy striker, how my qualities can help the team and how he feels he can develop me. When I heard that, I really wanted to work underneath him.

“I’m really excited to get going now off the back of what has been a really productive season for me so far and try to improve and better it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll give everything I can for the shirt and the badge. I’ll make sure I give 110% every week and give absolutely everything to help us get up the league and be successful together.”

Joseph’s Blackpool career

Despite becoming one of Blackpool’s standout players, Joseph’s first year at Bloomfield Road proved to be a frustrating time following his move from Swansea City in the summer of 2023.

After missing pre-season with a pre-existing injury, he then suffered a further blow on his debut - which kept him out for another three months.

Following his return to action, the former Wigan Athletic youngster failed to nail down a regular place under Neil Critchley, and could only show brief signs of promise.

This season proved to be a vast improvement, with the ex-Oxford United loanee becoming a major part of Bruce’s plans and leading the club’s scoring charts with seven goals in League One.