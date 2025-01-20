Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kyle Joseph has completed his move away from Blackpool after agreeing terms with Hull City.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward has joined the Tigers on a deal until June 2028 for an undisclosed fee, with a figure of around £2.5million previously reported.

Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce confirmed on Saturday a bid had been accepted for the 23-year-old, after he was left out of Blackpool’s matchday squad for their 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing Joseph’s move to East Yorkshire, the former Hull manager said: “He’s a smashing lad who’s dug in this season and led from the front, so we’re sorry to see him go.

“He’s everything I like in a football player, he gives everything he’s got. I’m delighted to have worked with him, he’s a smashing lad.

“We’re sad to lose him, but that’s football - everyone’s got their price whether you are Kyle Joseph or Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Hull are up against it at the bottom end of the Championship, so they are trying to get a centre forward in to help them. For attitude and commitment, they’re not going to get any better than Kyle - he’ll be a good asset for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes you can’t stand in their way, it’s a bit life changing for the kid.”

Joseph’s Blackpool career

Despite becoming one of Blackpool’s standout players, Joseph’s first year at Bloomfield Road proved to be a frustrating time following his move from Swansea City in the summer of 2023.

After missing pre-season with a pre-existing injury, he then suffered a further blow on his debut - which kept him out for another three months.

Following his return to action, the former Wigan Athletic youngster failed to nail down a regular place under Neil Critchley, and could only show brief signs of promise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season proved to be a vast improvement, with the ex-Oxford United loanee becoming a major part of Bruce’s plans and leading the club’s scoring charts with seven goals in League One.

Kyle Joseph

Where does Joseph’s departure leave the Seasiders?

The Seasiders will certainly need to recruit in the transfer market this month following Joseph’s departure.

Currently, Ashley Fletcher, Jordan Rhodes and Jake Beesley are Blackpool’s only natural options to play in Bruce’s front two, while recent addition Tom Bloxham started up front on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to Joseph’s exit, loanee Dom Ballard had also left the Fylde Coast outfit after being recalled by parent club Southampton.