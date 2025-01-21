Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kyle Joseph has departed Blackpool after 18 months on the Fylde Coast.

The striker has joined Hull City on a three-and-a-half-year deal, after a reported fee of around £2.5million was agreed with the Seasiders.

Following a tough first campaign at Bloomfield Road following his move from Swansea City in the summer of 2023, Joseph was able to kick on in the first half of the current season, becoming a key player under Steve Bruce.

On the back of his performances in League One, The Tigers have swooped in for the 23-year-old as they look to boost their squad in order to survive relegation from the Championship, with the East Yorkshire club currently sat 21st in the second tier.

Despite being disappointed to see one of their key players leaving the club, Blackpool fans shared a similar sentiment in their farewell messages to Joseph.

One fan wrote: “Good luck Kyle, all the best and thanks for always giving 100% in Tangerine.”

Another added: “A player reborn this season and thoroughly deserves this move. His running and always putting his body on the line did not go unnoticed. Go smash it at Hull Kyle.”

A third stated: “All the best Kyle, gave absolutely everything in a tangerine shirt. Go and smash it, you deserve it.”

A fourth noted: “Wish him all the best. Always worked hard and run his socks off. Let’s hope the money is reinvested.”

Several other supporters shared the sentiment of wanting to see the money quickly spent in order to improve the squad for the remainder of the season.

One stated: “Good luck to him. We have a chance to make the overall team much stronger with this money... The question is will we take it? I hope the club realises the level of expectation of the fans for the rest of January.”

A second added: “Best of luck to him. Hopefully the fees we’re hearing are correct and some of it gets reinvested ASAP.”

A third wrote: “Gutted to lose him as I feel he was just getting started with us and was only going to get better, but hard to turn down such a substantial offer. Every penny of it needs reinvesting if we’re genuinely serious about improving the squad and challenging for promotion any time soon.”

Another agreed: “Get one in now.”

Bruce’s thoughts

Prior to Joseph’s departure being officially announced, Blackpool boss Bruce had already discussed how the club would approach replacing him.

“We’re active, but as I’ve said many times, we’ll only be active if the right one comes up. I won’t just get a makeshift, because you don’t improve or get better.

“If they are out there, then we will try to find them. We’ve made two good acquisitions this week, so let’s hope we can find another couple before we finish.

“There’s still a week or 10 days to go, so the madness hasn’t really started.

“If the right person is out there then we’ll act, if not I’ll be patient with it. Our Achilles' heel this year is not being able to take the chances we’ve had, in XG we’re top of the league, which says something about us.”