There’s just under two weeks left of the winter transfer window.

Blackpool have made two additions so far this month, with Sammy Silvera joining on loan from Middlesbrough and Tom Bloxham signing a three-and-a-half-year deal after a fee was agreed with Shrewsbury Town.

The Seasiders have also seen a number of players depart, including one key figure, making the remainder of the window an important period for the club’s ambitions this season.

Here’s some of the key transfer topics:

Replacing Joseph

Blackpool’s main priority should be replacing Kyle Joseph - who has joined Hull City for a fee that’s reported to be around £2.5million.

Of course, that money should be split in strengthening a range of different areas, and some should be saved for the summer when more players will be available, but that doesn’t mean some investment shouldn’t take place now.

A new addition quickly needed to fill the massive hole that Joseph leaves. In terms of goals, the 23-year-old wasn’t the most prolific, but his all-round game was fantastic, and that’s what the Seasiders are going to miss.

It’s going to be important to find someone that can cover some ground and bring the same energy as Joseph to stretch defences. This could prove to be the start of a longer-term project to mould someone, but that should start now.

The recruitment team needs to balance this with finding someone that can find some much-needed goals. If Blackpool want to have something still to fight for at the latter stages of the campaign then they need a striker that’s going to score and create.

In a perfect world, the club would add two new forwards this month, considering there’s also a gap following the end of Dom Ballard’s loan. While the Southampton loanee struggled to find his form at Bloomfield Road, he was still a different option to what’s currently available.

Kyle Joseph (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

New midfielder

Another area Blackpool should still look to this month is the midfield. Lee Evans and Albie Morgan have cemented their place in the starting XI, but if either were hit by injury, then cover is in short supply.

Ollie Norburn understandably wanted to go out on loan due to a lack of game time after being an unused substitute for the majority of the last month.

The 32-year-old’s departure does leave the Seasiders with no one else who could really do that holding role.

Ryan Finnigan is still learning his craft and has been out of favour, while both Sonny Carey and Josh Onomah are both more-attack minded players.

The club certainly needs to find someone that can both provide cover, but also provide more of a challenge for the starting jersey.

Ollie Norburn

Goalkeeper decision made

With Harry Tyrer still at the club, it would seem the Everton loanee will be Blackpool’s number one goalkeeper for the remainder of the season.

It’s been a hit and miss campaign for the 23-year-old as he continues to adapt to life in the EFL, but the Seasiders must’ve seen more good than bad to make the decision not to invest in this area.

Bruce confirmed earlier this month that he was hopeful of keeping Tyrer, and it seems Everton are happy with the experience he’s getting on the Fylde Coast.

Harry Tyrer

Who could still leave?

There’s a number of players that could still head to the exit this month as Blackpool look to trim down their squad.

A loan move for Finnigan would be one of the more obvious departures. The ex-Southampton man has produced some positive displays this year, but is certainly in need of more regular game time.

Meanwhile, you’d imagine that the club are looking to move on Dom Thompson this month, with the fullback behind both James Husband and Hayden Coulson for that role on the left side.

The former Brentford man is out of contract in the summer and almost left the club back in August under Neil Critchley.