'Playing catch-up' - Sky Sports pundit issues verdict on Blackpool's slim play-off hopes

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 14:30 BST
Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Blackpool have too much to do to reach the League One play-offs.

After 25 games, the Seasiders sit 15th in the third tier, and are 10 points off Stockport County - who occupy the final spot in the top six.

With a number of other teams between Blackpool and the play-offs, the Fylde Coast outfit would need a near-faultless second half of the campaign to be within a chance.

Home form has proven to be an issue for Steve Bruce’s side, with only two league wins coming their way at Bloomfield Road in total - and the last one coming four months ago.

Meanwhile, they have been stronger on the road, but still only have seven victories under their belt in total.

Goodman, who played for the likes of Wolves and West Brom during his playing career, has been impressed with the progress Bruce has made, but believes the Seasiders’ main focus will eventually be about building towards next season.

Answering questions from the Gazette, via Casino.co.uk, he said: “He made a brilliant start there. When you look at their overall record, they've lost six out of 21 games, but there's been a lot of draws in that, especially recently.

“There have been extenuating circumstances involved with that. Steve Bruce tragically lost his grandchild, and rightfully and understandably took some time off so that he could grieve and support his family.

“The results turned a little during that time. They're trying to play catch-up now.

“Is the gap too wide for them to push for the play-offs? I would probably say it's a bridge too far.

“You've got good teams already in the top six, and then a few good teams between Blackpool and sixth spot currently, all aspiring to do the same thing.

“It looks like too much of a gap. Overall, you'd have to say that Bruce has taken them to a better place than what they were in and, if nothing else, they can use the rest of the season as a building block for the next campaign.”

