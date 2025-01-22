Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool manager has picked up his first win as Burton Albion head coach.

The 53-year-old took over at the Pirelli Stadium last month, with the Brewers struggling at the bottom end of the League One table following a difficult start to the campaign under former Chelsea youth coach Mark Robinson.

On Tuesday night, Bowyer tasted victory for the first time with the Staffordshire club, as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium.

Thelo Aasgaard had given Shaun Maloney’s side the lead, before goals from Jón Daði Böðvarsson and Rumarn Burrell turned the contest around.

After the match, the Burton boss told PA: “It feels really good, and we’ve told that to the players in the dressing room, just absorb that feeling we’ve got now.

“I was buzzing for the away support tonight. It’s obviously not a nice night to travel up, but for them to make that effort, we’re all fully appreciative of their efforts.

“Right from the start, I thought our game plan worked well and the only time it didn’t work well, we got punished for it. Their lad (Aasgaard) is in fantastic form, we identified that before the game, but the response was really good.

“The equaliser gave everyone a sense of belief and I thought we had another couple of great opportunities, which we might have done better with. It’s a great win for us and this has to be the launchpad for us now.

“It’s only been seven games I’ve been here, and I’m still learning about players, formation wise, who we can bring into the building.

“Our goal is to keep on improving and keep on getting better. That’s what we’re demanding of them and that’s what we need to do.

“Let’s enjoy this one, and we should do, with the efforts we gave, but we can’t get too excited and give each other lovebites and pats on the back.”

Bowyer’s career so far

Prior to taking the Burton job, Bowyer’s last role had been with Dundee, where he guided the Dark Blues to promotion from the Scottish Championship, before departing in the summer of 2023.

Meanwhile, his previous EFL job was with Salford City, whom he was with between 2021 and 2022.

Bowyer’s managerial career started with Blackburn Rovers, after working his way through the coaching ranks at Ewood Park.

His move to Blackpool came in 2016, and during his first season in charge, he oversaw the Seasiders promotion back to the third tier via the League Two play-offs.

Discussing the achievement in an interview last year, he said: "For the staff and the players, from day one we said we control what we can control, and we’re not having any excuses,” he said.

"Don’t get me wrong, it was difficult at times. Sometimes we’d play at home and the away end would have more fans, but we stuck together and it brought the group together. Going up in the play-offs (with Blackpool) was like winning the league with Dundee, it’s something that can never be taken away from you.

“As a player I was fortunate enough to make it to Wembley with Rotherham United, but was left out on the day. To go back as a manager and being able to lead your team out was a wonderful experience.

“We played Exeter, and Paul Tisdale was associated with Ted Baker. I was there in my traditional manager suit and tie, and he came out in this pale blue linen suit.

“To win that day was magnificent. There’s a special bond, I can pick up the phone to any of those players now. We were fortunate that there were 5,000 fans there, but normally it would’ve been full because of their play-off tradition- it’s incredible the success they’ve had. That was the only disappointment but it can’t take away from the achievement.

“The players and the staff deserve an enormous amount of credit.”

Bowyer resigned from his role at Bloomfield Road in 2018, and returned to management eight months later with Bradford City.