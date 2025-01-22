'Fine margins' - Blackpool skipper shares squad feeling amid departure of key man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool captain James Husband states it’s important for the Seasiders to keep belief in what they are doing.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce’s side face a huge challenge in the next few months, as they look to close the current 10 point gap between themselves and a place in the play-offs.

A blow for Blackpool this month is the departure of Kyle Joseph - who has been a key performer for the Fylde Coast outfit throughout the campaign so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old has joined Hull City for a reported fee of £2.5million, penning a three-and-a-half-year deal at the MKM Stadium.

Following the Seasiders’ 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon, Husband wished the former Swansea City striker the best for the future.

“We’re delighted for him,” he said.

“He’ll admit he struggled last year, but for the last six months he’s been a breath of fresh air for us. He’s been a pleasure to work with, and we’re proud of what he’s going to do.”

Despite Joseph’s departure, Husband believes there’s still plenty of things for Blackpool to be positive about going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old is hopeful the Seasiders can start to learn from their mistakes this season, on the back of surrendering a two-goal lead in the recent meeting with the Terriers.

James Husband (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Bruce’s side have only managed two home wins all season, with the majority of their results at Bloomfield Road being draws.

On the road they have been able to match some of the third tier’s top teams, and are currently preparing for trips to Exeter and Lincoln in the next week.

“That’s football, games are decided on fine margins, and we’re not quite getting over the line - whether that’s football knowledge or experience, I don’t know,” Husband added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to wrestle those moments into our favour more. We can match anyone, we just need to turn one point into three.

“You only need to go three, four, five games, and you’re back in it. Before you know it, you’re in business.

“We’ve got belief in what we’re trying to do, so hopefully we can put some results together and keep going.”