Former Blackpool defender Ian Evatt is set to be sacked from his role at Bolton Wanderers.

The 43-year-old has faced intense pressure from his own fans throughout this season, with the Trotters currently sat ninth in the League One table.

It has been reported by The Bolton News that Evatt’s time at the Toughsheet Community Stadium has come to an end, with the decision made on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night.

The retired centre back did speak to the media after the game, but his post-match interview with the club was not shared.

has been in charge at the Toughsheet Community Stadium since 2020, and has overseen a promotion from League Two and an EFL Trophy win. The Wanderers also reached the League One play-off final last year, but were defeated 2-0 by Oxford United at Wembley.

Ian Evatt (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Evatt’s career

After starting his playing career with Derby County, Evatt spent time with Chesterfield and QPR before joining the Seasiders on loan from the latter in 2006.

Following the termination of his contract at QPR, the defender was able to make his stay at Bloomfield Road permanent, and was part of the team that won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs under Simon Grayson in 2007.

The 43-year-old was part of the Seasiders’ starting XI that claimed a 2-0 victory over Yeovil Town at Wembley to book their place in the second tier.

A few years later, Evatt got the taste of Blackpool’s play-off pedigree once again, this time helping the club to the Premier League.

Throughout the club’s season in the top flight, he made 38 appearances, during which time he claimed one goal and three assists.

Evatt’s time on the Fylde Coast came to an end in 2013, leaving with 254 outings under his belt in Tangerine.

He went on to play for Chesterfield, which is where he got a taste of life as a coach in a caretaker capacity, before moving to Barrow for his first permanent role.