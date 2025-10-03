Blackpool take on AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce states some of Blackpool’s young players will benefit from the club’s current injury situation.

In the past fortnight, the Seasiders have been hit by several issues, with four additional players joining long-term absentee James Husband on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club captain is only expected back in action around December time, after undergoing surgery for a hamstring problem ahead of the campaign.

George Honeyman (calf) and Scott Banks (ankle) will both be unavailable for around the next month after the pair were forced off in Blackpool’s recent 1-0 victory over Barnsley.

Meanwhile, Niall Ennis had to be withdrawn in the first half of last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Bradford City, with a calf issue set to keep him sidelined for the next eight to 10 weeks.

Danny Imray became the latest addition to the injury list on Tuesday night, and has now been ruled out for the next three months after suffering a meniscus tear - which will require surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce admits he will look to the Seasiders’ academy to help fill his bench for this weekend’s game against AFC Wimbledon - as well as the fixtures beyond that.

“They’ll supplement the squad, and for me, that’s the way it should be,” he said.

“We’ll bring someone onto the bench who deserves to be there. We had three or four training with us this week, so here’s an opportunity for them.

“We threw big Terry (Bondo) on last year and he did particularly well at Harrogate that night - I remember it as if it was yesterday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apart from the players already confirmed out, there have been no new injury concerns in training for Blackpool ahead of the Wimbledon meeting.

“There’s a few bumps and bruises, which is normal, but everyone else is okay,” Bruce added.

“There’s no good news for the foreseeable future in terms of injuries, we’ll just need to get on with it.

“We are getting better, but we obviously can’t deal with many more injuries to our big players, so we could do without that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of the injuries have happened in games. Danny (Imray) has blocked a shot, there’s nothing we can do about that. Niall Ennis jumped up for a header, and has suffered a horrific tear to his calf, George Honeyman was the same.

“You can’t make excuses because it is part and parcel of football.”