Newly appointed Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce has admitted he's not watched a lot of League One football, but has kept himself busy by watching various levels of football.

The 63-year-old had been out of football for almost two years, but didn't contemplate retirement. He gave himself the instruction of taking at least a one year sabbatical from football management, but by the time he entered a second year, he wanted to get back in.

Bruce was in attendance at several Salford City matches during his time out of work. His son Alex Bruce is the assistant manager to Karl Robinson, whilst his son-in-law Matt Smith was also there last season.

His appointment at Bloomfield Road represented a change in him, as he was dropping outside of English football's top two tiers, where he's been for most of his managerial career. He began his career at Gillingham, and revealed how the lower divisions offered him something 'real' which he enjoyed.

“It's in you to watch the matches, I have to be brutally honest, I haven't seen a lot of Division One,” he admitted at his unveiling in front of the media.

“I've seen more of Division Two, my son is assistant manager at Salford, and last season, my son in law (Matt Smith) played for Salford.

“I've seen a lot of Salford, and a lot of the lower divisions. I'm really enjoying it. I have been to Salford more than I have to Old Trafford. There's something real about the lower divisions that I have always enjoyed.”

When Blackpool host Exeter City this Saturday, Bruce will be standing in the home dugout of the club he made his first competitive appearance against. Bruce, who has had more than 25-years of involvement in professional football, appeared for Gillingham against Blackpool in 1979.

He played down it perhaps being ‘full circle’ but drew on his experiences of Blackpool before coming to the club. Since 2003, Bruce came up against Blackpool six times, winning twice, and losing three other times. His last visit to Blackpool was a goalless draw back in Janaury 2013 when he was in charge of Hull City who were on their way to automatic promotion.

He said: “Don't forget, it's where I started. I actually made my debut against Blackpool in 1979 I think it was, a long long time ago. It was when Alan Ball was player-manager.

“I've always thought it was a difficult place to go and get a result at Blackpool, and so I am hoping that stays. I’m hoping the supporters will get really behind and let them enjoy it.” “I don't know whether it's full circle or what it is, however long I've got left I do not know, we've set something in place here.

“There's a progression hopefully to be had, to get that bit of progression you need some success along the way. We've put things in place, the two lads will come and help me and Steve Agnew. It can only be a good thing for the club.”

As he watched his son work at Salford City, Bruce who was a spectator in the stands would watch on and debrief with him at the full-time whistle. He stated his passion for the beautiful game, and admitted whilst he was away, he would try to keep up with modern trends within the sport.

“They were conversations I had with my son,” he said.

“You ask all sorts of questions. I'm always intrigued now when a manager what substitutions they make and what they do it for. I analyse all that. At the end of the day, I'm a fan of football, I just enjoy football. It's the only thing I've ever been any good at. I wasn't that good really at that either, but I got through with enthusiasm.

“I just thoroughly enjoy it and watching a game of football.”