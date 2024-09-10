Newly appointed Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce has promised things will be different under him compared to his predecessor Neil Critchley.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been little under a week since Bruce's appointment at Bloomfield Road was announced. Neil Critchley was relieved of his duties on August 21, and subsequently replaced by Richard Keogh on an interim basis.

The summer transfer window shut before Bruce's arrival, and so for the time being he will have to work with a squad that was assembled by another manager. He has made a promise however that things during his reign will look and feel a lot different to what they were before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s going to be totally different, I can tell them that straight away," stated Bruce.

"All managers are different, the way I’ve watched the team this year, and the way they played last year, we will be different. I hope the supporters enjoy what we try and dish up. You only ever really enjoy it if we start winning, which is the most important thing.

"I’ve been around the block a long long time. If you ask the fans of Hull, Wigan, and Sheffield, I would like to think that. It’s difficult, when you’re in the Premier League, with a Hull or a Birmingham, or a Sunderland, you know those clubs are going to get beaten more than you win.

"It’s very difficult to entertain, because it’s all about getting a result, and surviving in the big leagues, that takes its toll as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you're at this level, I believe I've got a squad capable of matching anybody in the division. We will play a certain way which I believe the supporters will want to see. The proof will always be in the pudding."

Bruce for a large part of his career has been managing in the top two tiers of English football, and so he will need to acclimatise to the demands of League One. Upon his arrival at Blackpool, he draw a lot of comparisons to when he arrived at Hull.

The former Manchester United defender was appointed in the summer of 2012, and he was an immediate success. Bruce guided them to promotion, finishing second, before racking up a club record tally of 37 points to preserve their Premier League status, reaching the FA Cup final in just his second campaign.

Hull qualified for the UEFA Europa League, but were knocked out by Belgian side Lokeren. In the same season, Hull were relegated, but Bruce stayed with them, and guided them to a second promotion. Bruce, now at the age of 63, is hoping he can replicate the success he had during his time at the MKM Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if we could see a new Steve Bruce at his age, he responded: “Can I reinvent myself? You know what's crept in with me over the years? What is the Steve Bruce way? If you ask anybody at Hull, Aston Villa, I would like to think we gave them a team that they enjoy watching. This one reminds me so much of the one when I walked into Hull.

“The training ground was very very similar, two-and-a-half pitches on the back of a housing estate. If we can repeat what we did at Hull, a couple of promotions, an FA Cup final, and a venture in Europe, everybody would be delighted and give them a team the supporters can associate with and enjoy watching.”