Former Blackpool striker Nigel Ranger is back playing football again after recently signing with an English non-league team.

Ranger has signed for Kettering Town who play in the Southern League Premier Division Central. He made his debut straight away with Kettering defeating St Ives 2-1 yesterday night.

Announcing his arrival in a Twitter post at 7.45 pm on Monday, Kettering said: "Nile has undoubted ability & should offer a different dynamic to the Poppies squad. Welcome Nile."

The Poppies are Rangers' first club in two years. He was playing for Boreham Wood, but was limited to just four FA Cup appearances. His last appearance for the National League outfit was March 2022, having signed an 'undisclosed' contract with Boreham Wood.

In an interview with the Southend Echo in December 2022, Ranger insisted he wasn't finished with football. His return to football sees him join a club in the midst of a promotion battle however the season is only seven games in. Kettering are currently seventh, and are currently just two points off top and the play-off places, with six teams on 13 points.

“I’m keeping myself ticking over ready for my next club and I know I will get one, I just need to get that hunger back,” said Ranger.

“It’s there ish at the moment but when I get a chance I know I’ll get fit and really give it my all but it’s disheartening when clubs just say no.

“I’m not being arrogant but I’m better than the strikers they have at their club and they’re saying no to me because of my past and something that happened so long ago.

“They’re not looking at me now. I’m 31 now and I’m a dad, so I’ve grown up."

Ranger began his career at Newcastle United, and played 62 times in total for the Magpies, scoring three goals. He had loan spells at Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday, before eventually departing St James Park in 2013.

He was signed by Blackpool on the back of his 10 goals in 28 games for Swindon Town, but he was unable to replicate his form at Bloomfield Road, netting just two goals in 14 games. Ranger left in 2016 to join Southend United, where he notched up 10 goals in 49 games.