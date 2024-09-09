Under-pressure Bolton boss Ian Evatt | Getty Images

Former Blackpool favourite Ian Evatt has been backed to turn Bolton’s underwhelming start to the season around.

The 42-year-old, who won two promotions during his time at Bloomfield Road, has seen sections of the Toughsheet Community Stadium crowd turn against him as Wanderers went into the international break with just one league win from their opening four games.

That’s left Bolton - who were last season’s beaten League One play-off finalists - sitting 18th in the table and two points off the relegation zone.

It’s a better position than the one Blackpool currently find themselves in, with the Seasiders yet to pick up a third-tier win this season as they sit in 22nd place with two points.

Last week’s appointment of Steve Bruce, following the sacking of Neil Critchley, will hopefully rectify that, though, with the former Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Brom boss tasked with kick-starting the Seasiders’ season and ensuring the club is in the promotion mix at the campaign’s end.

And as some within the Wanderers fan base believe a similar changing of the guard is needed at their club, former Leeds and Sheffield United midfielder Carlton Palmer has urged patience as he believes Evatt has the capabilities to turn things around.

Speaking to Football League World, the ex-England international said: “It’s been a difficult start to the season for Bolton Wanderers and Ian Evatt.

“Given the play-off defeat, Ian needed to get off the ground running, and they haven’t done so, and a certain section of the supporters are starting to turn.

“Obviously two defeats in their opening six games (in all competitions), it’s not been the start they wanted and they’ve got a very, very difficult game coming up against Huddersfield at home.

“They need to get going now, they really do. But the fans need to be faithful.

“Ian Evatt has done a fantastic job at Bolton. I know people look and say ‘it’s time for a change, he’s not got us over the line’ or whatever.

“But be careful what you wish for. He’s done really well in developing the football club, bringing players on, and yes, they’ve got very close and just missed out, but you have to be a little bit mindful of the situation in the league.

“When you look at the league table that they’re in, you look at the likes of Wrexham, Stockport, Barnsley, Birmingham, Charlton, Huddersfield Town, (who) have all got plenty of money to spend. So it makes it very difficult.

“They’re only five points off the play-off places, it’s early days yet. The league doesn’t take shape until after 10 games, so give him time, let’s see where they are after 10 games, but he is under pressure.

“They’ve a very, very big game coming up against Huddersfield, and you can see how they go, because Huddersfield are going to be there or thereabouts this season.

“For me, patience is key.”

Blackpool next face Bolton on November 23 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.