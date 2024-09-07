Ashley Fletcher in action for Blackpool against Wycombe Wanderers last weekend. | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Steve Bruce has been handed a selection blow just days into his Bloomfield Road tenure.

The Blackpool boss has learned he will have to make do without striker Ashley Fletcher for his first three games in charge, after the EFL took retrospective action against summer signing from Watford, Ashley Fletcher. It follows an incident that happened in the first half of last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

The 28-year-old, who has started three of the Seasiders’ four League One games to date this term, has been charged with misconduct following a matter involving Chairboys’ Dan Harvie.

Footage of the 32nd-minute incident at Bloomfield Road, which emerged post-match, shows Fletcher striking the defender around the head - a course of action that went unnoticed by match official Darren Drysdale and his assistants at the time.

Yet the league’s governing body has since caught up with the Blackpool forward and imposed an automatic three-match suspension for violent misconduct - a penalty which the player has accepted.

A statement from the EFL read: ‘Blackpool’s Ashley Fletcher has been given a three-match suspension for misconduct in their EFL League One match against Wycombe Wanderers.

‘The forward admitted that his behaviour around the 32nd minute constitutes as violent conduct, and he also accepted the automatic penalty.’

A subsequent statement from the Seasiders added: ‘Blackpool Football Club acknowledges the FA's decision to serve a three-match suspension to Ashley Fletcher for misconduct during last month's fixture v Wycombe Wanderers. Fletcher will therefore be unavailable for the Seasiders next three fixtures.’

The striker, who scored on his Pool debut against Crawley on the opening day of the season, will now miss the forthcoming league games against Exeter and Charlton. Blackpool’s third-round Carabao Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, September 17, is also off-limits.

Bruce’s first chance to call on the former West Ham and Middlesbrough forward will be against Burton on September 28.

Blackpool currently sit third from bottom in League One without a win from their opening four games. Bruce has been tasked with getting the Seasiders into the play-offs during his first season in charge - a task made harder when not everyone is available for selection.