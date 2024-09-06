Former Blackpool coach axed from top European job after just three months

A former coach that was a part of Neil Critchley's coaching staff, departed Blackpool in May. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A coach that left Blackpool to seek another opportunity has found himself out of work just three months after his Bloomfield Road departure.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iain Brunskill, a former Liverpool academy coach, formed a part of Neil Critchley's backroom team, and assisted him for the entirety of the 2023/24 season.

Towards the end of May, the club announced that Brunskill would be departing. He was thanked for his efforts during his time in the role, and wished well as he 'pursed an opportunity elsewhere'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His next job was revealed to be assistant coach at Romanian Liga I club Rapid București, where he would work under former Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon. His time out in South-eastern Europe is already over however, following a managerial sacking last month.

It was announced in mid-August that Lennon's time in Romania would be coming to an end, as the two agreed to part ways. Lennon oversaw six games, drawing five times and losing once, and has since returned to the United Kingdom.

Rapid appointed 53-year-old Marius Sumudica, and Brunskill did not stay around to form a part of his coaching staff. In the statement announcing Lennon’s departure, it was announced that Brunskill along with Andrew Liddell and Kyirakos Televantos would also be leaving.

An extensive search conducted by sporting director David Downes, saw Blackpool recruit ex-Seasiders defender Richard Keogh as Iain Brunskill’s replacement as first-team coach. The former centre-back had only retired from professional football this summer, but had already been studying for his coaching badges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keogh would end up managing Blackpool as Neil Critchley would be relieved of his duties, and during his three-game stint in charge, he was undefeated, with two draws in League One. He signed off with a 4-1 win over Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy, before the appointment of Steve Bruce was announced.

The 38-year-old will remain at the club alongside Stephen Dobbie, and will assist Bruce by reverting back to his role as first-team coach.