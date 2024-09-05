Blackpool FC Community Trust is thrilled to announce that it has been allocated an ‘Awards for All’ grant to sustain its popular Walking Football project.

This grant will enable us to deliver a comprehensive programme of social and physical activities, specifically designed for adults experiencing – or at risk of – isolation and health conditions.

We will offer three weekly sessions across different areas of the Fylde coast.

These sessions, each comprising 60 minutes of walking football followed by 60 minutes of social interaction, will provide participants with a lifeline.

Blackpool FC Community Trust has received a grant which enables it to sustain its Walking Football initiative Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

It will help them to stay active, connect with others and access essential support services.

Thanks to this funding, we are introducing two significant enhancements to our programme.

The first of these is a dedicated social time.

Following each football session, participants can socialise over warm drinks and snacks.

This informal setting will allow them to build and strengthen relationships, while providing a warm space during the winter months.

‘Back to football’ sessions are the second as, recognising the need for a more accessible entry point, we are adding a class in South Shore.

This session is tailored for individuals who may lack the confidence or ability to join more established groups, offering a supportive environment where they can progress at their own pace.

Our project is deeply rooted in the community’s needs and desires, as evidenced by the enthusiastic participation in our walking football sessions over the years.

By incorporating these new elements, we respond to community feedback by ensuring activities are more inclusive and accessible to a broader range of beneficiaries.

This project aligns with the ‘Awards for All’ funding priorities by fulfilling four criteria.

Strong relationships will be built as a result of regular social interaction, reducing isolation and strengthening community bonds.

Community spaces are set to be improved as, by utilising accessible venues across the Fylde coast, we are enhancing the places that matter to our community.

People will be supported to reach their potential given our programme supports individuals at the earliest possible stage, providing them with the tools and confidence to improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

The cost-of-living crisis will also be addressed because, through offering warm spaces and access to support services, we are helping those facing increased challenges due to the ongoing situation.

With the support of this grant, we anticipate engaging between 70 and 80 participants weekly – including 20 at our back to football session.

We are excited about the positive impact this project will have on our community and we are committed to ensuring its success over the next 16 months.

For more information about our Walking Football project, contact Dave by emailing [email protected] or telephoning 01253 348691.