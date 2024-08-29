Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we prepare to head into September, Blackpool FC Community Trust invites everyone to take a look at the activities on offer throughout the month

Our Family Clubs will continue at the North Stand Community Hub (3.30pm-5.30pm) with different activities taking place.

We will be delivering physical activity sessions on Tuesdays, while you can access our Homework Club and enjoy arts and crafts on Wednesdays.

The Big Food Truck will also operate every Tuesday, along with our new Community Club (1.15pm-3pm).

Blackpool FC Community Trust holds weekly NAAFI Breaks in the Corner Flag at Bloomfield Road Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

A Breakfast Club will run every Friday, with some special physical activity planned for the 13th and 27th with one of our sports coaches.

Central Mosque Blackpool (CMB) United has joined the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance.

This football team, supported by the Move More initiative, is experiencing its first season of 11-a-side football.

We launch a new Active Minds men’s and women’s football session at Unity Academy (7pm-8pm).

Men’s sessions are also held on Mondays at Stanley Park (7pm-8pm) and on Tuesdays at Aspire Sports Hub (8pm-9pm).

Aspire also stages women’s sessions on Mondays (6pm-7pm) and Tuesdays (7pm-8pm).

The Premier League Kicks programme will resume on Thursday, September 3, while our Get Vocal – The Podcast returns with new guest speakers sharing their personal experiences, related to mental health.

Armed Forces support continues, with a Veterans Breakfast Club meeting every first Tuesday of the month at @TheGrange on Bathurst Avenue (9.30am-10.45am). Entry is free.

Forces Football, also free of charge, is every Thursday at Aspire (6pm-7.30pm).

The Gardening Club also meets on the first Tuesday of each month, from April to November, at Fylde Memorial Arboretum (11.30am-12.30pm).

Every Wednesday sees the NAAFI Break in the Corner Flag at Bloomfield Road (10.30am-12pm), with a £2 charge per pre-ordered breakfast sandwich.

Veterans Walk and Talk sessions are every Thursday at Blackpool Cricket Club (1.30pm-3.30pm), with free entry.

The Future Lioness Development Centres start on September 9, offering training sessions for various age groups on Mondays and Fridays.

We will also launch a new Elite Coaching Pathway for high-ability girls, with sessions scheduled throughout the week at different venues.

The Emerging Talent Centre (ETC) will also launch in late September for girls aged nine to 16.

In terms of school and college work, we will resume our school delivery programmes with Roseacre and Our Lady’s Primary Schools, as well as Blackpool Sixth Form College.

Blackpool FC Sports College’s induction week begins on Tuesday, September 3, featuring team-building activities, ice-breakers and a stadium tour, with students receiving their kits.

A day later, there will be an in-house game at Stanley Park, with coaching academy students involved in match reports, analysis and coaching sessions.

Then, on September 5, the Army will lead problem-solving and team-building activities.

Sports coaching workshops will commence on September 9, taking place every Monday and Tuesday (3.30pm-4.30pm).

These workshops include classroom-based sessions as well as practical coaching sessions.

Football training will also be held on Monday and Tuesday evenings at Stanley Park.

The college’s football academy students have their first game of the season on September 11.

Additional fixtures for the A and B teams are scheduled for the 18th and the 25th.

Finally, we are looking for volunteers to help at our community sessions. Register your interest at www.bfcct.co.uk/volunteer-with-us/