Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) announced the launch of a new initiative called ‘Active Minds’ in May.

Active Minds addresses the growing demand for mental wellbeing outlets and support.

There is often a stigma associated with mental health, so Active Minds combats that and promotes positive wellbeing through the power of sport.

Weekly sessions are more than just showing up for an hour and then returning home.

Blackpool FC Community Trust is using the power of football in its latest initiative for residents Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

We have developed Active Minds to impact the lives of local people, create a sense of belonging, encourage new friendships, and improve physical and mental wellbeing.

We want our participants to be part of something bigger, experiencing togetherness and self-achievement.

Active Minds utilises facilities across the town to provide accessible and cost-appropriate football sessions for the wider community.

Anyone aged 18 and over can get involved, regardless of whether they have played football before.

A typical session is two hours and consists of participating in some activity alongside socialising.

It’s more than just football: it’s about switching off for a few hours a day, away from the stresses of life.

The first phase of six sessions a week launched on July 1, with a further phase set to start as well as the introduction of additional locations and activities.

Since the launch of Active Minds, we have engaged with more than 100 local individuals per week at our Stanley Park and Aspire Sports Hub sessions.

We recently announced a new session at Unity Academy on Thursdays and plan to add more sessions and venues soon.

Shane, BFCCT’s Active Minds team leader, said: “I felt there was a need for an affordable active community group for both men and women across Blackpool. The feedback we have has been amazing.

“Starting with one session and now delivering over six sessions a week has been an amazing progression, knowing the participants look forward to next week’s session is a great feeling.

“We have over 100 participants attending per week and we look forward to growing even further.”

One of our regular participants, Scott, added: “I have completed the first six-week block of sessions on a Monday night with Active Minds.

“The organisers have been brilliant in making sure it’s a good, fun session with lots of laughs and good football played.

“Any strong tackles or people getting on each other’s backs is squashed to maintain a positive session.

“Thank you to all the lads that play fairly, it’s a pleasure to be a part of. I am looking forward to the next block of sessions.”

Women’s sessions take place at Aspire on Monday (6pm-7pm) and Tuesday (7pm-8pm).

Men’s sessions are held on Mondays at Stanley Park (7pm-8pm) and on Tuesdays at Aspire (8pm-9pm).

A new men’s and women’s session begins at Unity Academy on August 29 (7pm-8pm).

All sessions cost £2.50 and include opportunities to socialise before and afterwards

Email [email protected] or visit www.bfcct.co.uk/active-minds for more information or to get involved.