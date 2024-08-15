Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) is the official charity of Blackpool FC, so we have offices, education and community facilities based at Bloomfield Road.

Working with residents as young as 18 months old, through to adults in the later stages of life, BFCCT provides a diverse range of programmes to increase social inclusion opportunities; improve physical fitness, health, and education; and lessen involvement in anti-social behaviour.

If you follow us on social media, you will have seen a wide variety of provision and impact stories celebrating the success of local community members who attend our sessions.

We provide Tiny Tangerines sessions for children in nursery to year two, with sessions that focus on ball mastery and control for children to grow confidence and experiment with new skills during training and small-sided games.

Tiny Tangerines sessions are just one of the courses provided by Blackpool FC Community Trust Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Our Tiny Tangerines Skills Booklets have been designed to aid your child’s development by inspiring them to practice and giving each player their skill to work towards.

Alternatively, people can study at the stadium with Blackpool FC Sports College if they have left school and are looking to progress into a sports or gaming career.

Our BTEC Education, Foundation Degree and Top Up Degree courses are perfect for those looking to take the next steps in their education.

We have a range of activities for local veterans looking to meet new people and take part in group exercise.

There is something for everyone, from Gardening Club, NAAFI Break and Coffee Mornings to Forces Football and Walk and Talk sessions.

Families with children of all ages can socialise and take part in enriching activities at our various community clubs.

Our Family Clubs take place twice a week at Bloomfield Road (3.30pm-5.30pm), where you can access support and advice around the cost of living crisis along with free food and fun.

A Breakfast Club caters for younger children and takes place on a Friday morning, when children and their guardians can have a drink, toast and cereal before taking part in arts and crafts, story time, mini discos and summer walks.

The new Active Minds sessions are for those looking to participate in recreational football, exercise, have fun and make new friends.

You can join us for £2.50 at our men’s or women’s sessions on a Monday, Tuesday or Friday.

Our CEO, Ashley Hackett, says: “The 2023/2024 season was a year focused on collaborations for us at Blackpool FC Community Trust.

“We aimed to find partners to strengthen our provision and enhance our offerings to local people. As you read this document, you will see many examples of how we have put this into practice.

“The year also centred on developing our new three-year strategy, which I hope everyone agrees is an ambitious, yet realistic vision.

“Our focus remains on making residents’ lives healthier and happier while maintaining our emphasis on partnership collaboration.”

If you would like more information about BFCCT, or you’d like to get involved in any of our programmes, call 01253 348691, visit www.bfcct.co.uk or follow us on social media.