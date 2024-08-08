Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool FC Sports College is offering a number of BTEC Sports courses to would-be students.

There are two one-year courses: a BTEC Sport Level 2 Sports Industry Skills programme and a new BTEC Level 2 Esports initiative.

Alternatively, three two-year courses take place, namely: BTEC Sport Level 3 Diploma in Sports Coaching and Development, BTEC Sport Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sports Coaching and Development and the new BTEC Level 3 Business, Enterprise and Entrepreneurship ofer.

Alongside these studies, students will complete work experience hours to gain insight into the sports industry and areas of work which interest them.

Esports are one of the areas covered on courses provided by Blackpool FC Sports College Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Students are invited to do additional volunteering hours, which can result in sports coaching qualifications paid for by the Community Trust.

While on the programme, they are mentored to become confident sports coaches in working alongside highly qualified and experienced coaches in the sector.

Students also can be coached three times a week by UEFA-qualified Academy level coaches.

This is in addition to weekly football matches, where they wear the Blackpool FC kit and represent Blackpool FC Sports College.

Our Esports BTEC offers students, looking to progress into employment in the Esports industry, a chance to develop skills such as entrepreneurship, teamwork, communication, decision making, cyber skills and leadership.

It is endorsed by the British Esports Association and can lead to a range of careers, not only within Esports but also across technical, digital and STEM industries.

After completing their BTEC course, learners can progress into employment or Higher Education at our college.

One-year pathways are offered through BSc Top Up Degree Sports Coaching and Development and BSc Top Up in Community Football Coaching and Administration courses.

There is also a Foundation Degree Sports Coaching and Development course over two years, as is the Foundation Degree in Community Football Coaching and Development.

As part of the degree course, students undertake a sports placement which allows them to put theory into practice every week.

They gain the experience of coaching at different levels and abilities, obtaining the skills required to progress into full-time employment in the sector.

Our degree graduates have gained full-time employment within the Trust’s Sports Development and Community Youth Sports Team.

As well as their education studies and volunteering opportunities, the college offers enrichment pathways for all BTEC students.

A sports coaching scheme provides students with chances to develop their coaching skills and knowledge.

With a focus on practical experience and theoretical understanding, our pathway equips aspiring coaches with the tools and expertise needed to succeed in the sports industry.

A football academy offering focuses on both academic excellence and football development, giving students opportunities to enhance their football performance.

Finally, a competitive gaming pathway sees students develop their skills and enhance their learning through offers including event management, training sessions, weekly fixtures and a chance to compete in the British Esports Student Championships.

If you would like more information, please email [email protected] or phone 01253 348691.

Alternatively, you can visit our website at www.bfcct.co.uk to find out more about Blackpool FC Sports College.