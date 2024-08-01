Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) has a range of activities on offer to keep everyone occupied during August.

Our school holiday sports camps, which run until August 30, are the perfect opportunity for children aged between five and 14 to have fun, make new friends and improve their sports skills.

They take place at Armfield Academy (9am-5pm; week two is now sold out), Unity Academy (8am-5pm), Ansdell Primary School (8am-5pm) and Montgomery Academy (8am-5pm).

We also have football camps, focusing on all aspects of the game, at Aspire Sports Hub.

Sports camps run by Blackpool FC Community Trust during the school holidays have been popular with local youngsters Picture: Blackpool FC Community trust

There is a camp for five to 14-year-olds, as well as a girls’ camp for seven to 14-year-olds, both running from 8am-5pm.

Our Holiday Activities and Food Camps take place at local primary schools, for children who receive free school meals.

We also have our Stars Disability Camp for children in the local area who live with a disability.

These take place in the Education and Community Centre at Bloomfield Road (11am-3pm).

Elsewhere, Family Clubs continue at the North Stand Community Hub, with physical activity on Tuesdays, while Wednesdays see a homework club with arts and crafts.

The Big Food Truck will run as normal every Tuesday, as well as a Community Club that day (1.15pm-3pm) and the Friday Breakfast Club at the North Stand Community Hub.

Our Premier League Kicks summer provision continues, offering a variety of camps that are free for young people aged eight to 16, who are on free school meals.

Members of our PL Kicks girls-only session will be representing BFCCT when they travel to Liverpool FC Foundation for a tournament against other North West clubs on August 5.

Active Minds football sessions continue throughout the month with the men’s group at Stanley Park on Mondays (7pm-8pm) and Aspire on Tuesdays (8pm-9pm).

Women’s sessions take place at Aspire on Mondays (6pm-7pm) and Tuesdays (7pm-8pm).

Teams are needed for two five-a-side football leagues at Aspire.

Costing £30 per team per week, the Vets League for men 35 and over runs from 7pm-8pm, while a competition for 18 to 34-year-olds is from 8pm-9pm.

The Veterans Breakfast Club will again be held on the first Tuesday of the month (9.30am-10.45am).

It is free and takes place at @thegrange on Bathurst Avenue.

Forces Football, which is free of charge, takes place every Thursday at Aspire (6pm-7.30pm).

The free Gardening Club takes place on the first Tuesday of each month (11.30am-12.30pm) at Fylde Memorial Arboretum.

NAAFI Breaks continue in the Corner Flag at Bloomfield Road on Wednesdays (10.30am-noon), with the cost of £2 per sandwich which must be ordered the Monday before.

The free Veterans Walk and Talk sessions run as normal, taking place at Blackpool CC every Thursday (1.30pm-3.30pm).

FA Wildcats sessions will continue over August, held on Fridays at Aspire (5pm-6pm).

Blackpool FC Sport College students receive their BTEC and A Level results on August 15, followed by GCSE results seven days later.

August 22 is also BTEC sports enrolment day, while the first year degree residential in Cardiff runs from August 27-29.

For more information on any of the above please, visit www.bfcct.co.uk