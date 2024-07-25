Blackpoool FC Community Trust column: We’re here to help you have a cost-friendly summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool FC Community Trust are offering a wide range of low-cost provision over the summer holidays.

Our cost-friendly programmes are designed for families and children to keep active and social.

We offer sessions tailored to children of all ages, starting from 18 months onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re looking for something to do as a family over the summer, we have our Family Clubs at the North Stand Community Hub.

The Tuesday session is based around ‘families getting active’, including, walks around Bloomfield Road pitch

Thanks to support from Blackpool Council, we can deliver these sessions on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3:30pm to 5:30pm. Our Tuesday session is based around ‘families getting active’, previous sessions have included family circuit training, walks around Bloomfield Road pitch, boxercise plus other fun and engaging activities.

Our Wednesday session is based around ‘families learning together’, in previous sessions we have delivered homework clubs, made playdough, explored new foods plus more educational activities. Both sessions are free to attend but donations are welcome.

For the younger children, we have our Breakfast Club supported by Blackpool Council on Fridays from 9:30am to 11am in the North Stand Community, where participants can enjoy breakfast foods such as toast and cereal followed by activities designed for motor skills development in children. These activities range from physical sessions such as football, sing-a-longs, dancing and free play. We also offer a variety of crafts to help develop cognitive behaviour within the children. These sessions are priced at £1 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Community Club takes place in the North Stand Community Hub on Tuesdays from 1:15pm to 3pm. This is held before and during The Big Food Truck food parcel collection and offers those who attend the opportunity to socialise with others over a brew. The Big Food Truck allows participants access to low-cost necessities such as food, toiletries and pet food.

To pre-order from The Big Food Truck please send your name to 07908663674.

The Big Food Truck bag prices are: Single bag: £4; Three bags: £6.50; Six bags: £13.

Our Tiny Tangerines mini football sessions for children aged 18 months to three years are continuing through the summer at Aspires Sports Hub on Saturdays from 9:15am to 10:00am. Join us for just £4 per session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We deliver our Weetabix Wildcats football for girls aged between five and 11 at Aspire Sports Hub on Fridays from 5:00pm to 6:00pm as an introduction to football. This programme costs £4 per person.

Holiday Activity and Food Camps (HAF) are delivered across the Summer at numerous locations and provide healthy food and activities for children who receive free school meals. We offer multisport, football, dancing, arts and crafts, games and other creative activities for the children.

Our Premier League Kicks Holiday Activity and Food Camp like our HAF camp runs across the summer holidays for children aged eight to 16 and is free to attend. These sessions are a great way for young people to have fun and make new friends during the school holidays.